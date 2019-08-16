The FAA is seeking information from third parties interested in administering a new aeronautical knowledge test that recreational drone operators will be required to pass.

The US agency posted a request for information (RFI) Aug.13 seeking responses from commercial, non-profit or academic entities that would serve as “designees” to administer an online test, maintain records, and provide test takers with physical or electronic proof-of-passage documentation. Replies are due by Sept. 12.

Section 349 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018, which became law in October 2018, sets new conditions for recreational users of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including the requirement that they pass an aeronautical knowledge test and make proof of passage available to the FAA or police upon request.

The FAA said it is developing the testing content in consultation with industry; it already requires that commercial drone operators pass a 60-question knowledge test.

“Because many UAS are marketed as consumer goods, are available for purchase at general retailers, and can be flown straight out of the box without any training, it’s currently easy for someone to take flight with little or no knowledge of aviation rules or safety practices,” the RFI stated. “The FAA sees the knowledge test requirement described in the statute as an opportunity to educate recreational flyers on UAS safety and as a means to bring new flyers into the existing aviation safety culture.”

The FAA said it will provide no funding to test designees and is “agnostic as to the business model” they choose to administer the test. While it does not plan to store any test information, the agency said it may need access “in order to audit the data, conduct investigations and perform oversight duties as required.”

Inset photo: Courtesy of FAA

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com