Lion Air Group’s Malindo Air has confirmed a data breach on its Amazon cloud system, in which the data of around 30 million passengers was leaked.

Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab released a report saying that personal and passport details of around 30 million passengers from Lion Air subsidiaries Malindo Air and Thai Lion Air were posted on online forums and the dark web.

Malindo Air CEO Chandran Rama Muthy told South China Morning Post the breach was discovered last week.

In a statement released Sept. 18, Malindo Air said it is investigating the matter with external data service providers, Amazon Web Services and GoQuo. The Malaysia-based carrier has also notified CyberSecurity Malaysia and other relevant authorities on the matter and will be engaging independent cybercrime consultants to investigate the incident.

“Malindo Air has put in adequate measures to ensure that the data of our passengers is not compromised in line with the Malaysian Personal Data Protection Act 2010,” the airline said, adding that no payment details were stored in the system.

This situation comes a less than a year since another data breach hit Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways in October 2018, where personal and travel details of 9.4 million passengers were compromised.

