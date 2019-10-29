Two US Senate Commerce Committee members have introduced legislation that would codify recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) review of the design and certification of the Boeing 737 MAX. The Aviation Automation and Human Factors Safety Act, co-sponsored by Commerce committee ranking member Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois)—a former US Army helicopter pilot—seeks to address challenges related to how pilots ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US senators introduce bill to codify NTSB MAX safety recommendations" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.