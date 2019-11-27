Tens of thousands of drone enthusiasts in the UK risk a £1,000 ($1,264) fine if they fail to register by Nov. 30, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned. With drone registration legislation scheduled to take effect in three days, the CAA said Nov. 27 that an estimated 50,000 drone users still had not complied with the requirements. It said 40,000 users have registered. The law requires that operators of drones or model aircraft weighing from 250 grams to 20 kg ...