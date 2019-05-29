Thailand’s aviation system has passed an ICAO safety audit as the country continues to work on improving its FAA rating.

ICAO conducted a coordinated validation mission in Thailand May 13-22 and gave the country an effective implementation score of 65.07%, with 60% being the ICAO target, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a statement.

Thailand was “red flagged” by ICAO in June 2015 when its score dropped to 34.2%, with 33 significant safety concerns (SSCs) identified.

FAA downgraded Thailand’s safety rating to category 2 soon after, preventing Thai carriers from launching new routes to the US or entering codeshare agreements with US carriers. FAA maintained the rating after an audit in February 2019 identified 26 shortcomings.

The ICAO SSCs were addressed by 2017 and the red flag was lifted, but improvements were still required for a passing score.

Although the ICAO score it is a step toward recertification to an FAA category 1 rating, there is more work to be done before inviting FAA to Thailand for another audit, CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop told the Bangkok Post.

“The CAAT still needs more inspectors to test pilots—especially for ATR aircraft—before inviting the FAA to reassess our score,” he said.

Currently, there are no direct air links between the continental United States and Thailand after flag carrier Thai Airways suspended its Bangkok-Los Angles route in 2015. Competition in the region is mounting as neighboring Vietnam received a category 1 rating from FAA in February and plans to mount flights to the US by Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways. Singapore Airlines and Philippines Airlines have also started nonstop service to the US.