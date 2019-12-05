Boeing 737 MAX 8
Aircraft collisions and crashes account for more than half the value of all aviation-related insurance claims (57%), equivalent to $9.3 billion and more than a quarter of claims by number (27%), according to a new report provided by major insurance provider Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. “Although the improvement in the aviation sector’s safety record—particularly with regards to the number of fatal accidents—cannot ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Report: Aviation industry is safer, but accidents more costly" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.