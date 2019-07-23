The heads of unions representing North American pilots and aviation workers gave US lawmakers a rundown of their top safety-related legislative priorities at a hearing of the US House Aviation Subcommittee on July 18.

Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) president Joe DePete highlighted the retention of congressionally mandated first officer qualifications, and lauded Congress for retaining the 1,500-hr. flight training rule in 2018’s FAA Reauthorization Act.

The union chief warned about “people and organizations ... reducing the requirements currently in place to obtain an air transport pilot certificate (ATP),” an apparent reference to groups representing regional airlines that argue the requirement has resulted in a shortage of professional pilots at commercial airlines.

DePete said ALPA has tracked global minimum flight standards and determined “it is clear that in nearly every other country, the training and minimum flight experience requirements to qualify as a flight crew member on a transport category airliner is less than the US, and in some cases, much less.”

ALPA had requested a review of pilot training and qualification standards from ICAO secretary general Fang Liu, who then called an ad-hoc meeting in Montreal earlier in July to discuss the topic. DePete clarified that his concerns regarding foreign pilot training were not related to the crew on either Lion Air flight 610 or Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, whom he said were “at a significant disadvantage by not knowing what was on the aircraft.”

The ALPA chief expressed concerns that training had not kept pace with increasing cockpit automation, saying “in these very automated airplanes with integrated systems, we need more training not less.”

“I’ve seen automation all my life. I’ve seen good automation that helps me do my function and I’ve seen bad automation that distracts me, and we have to figure out ways to work around it,” DePete said.

Witnesses and lawmakers from both parties also expressed grave concerns regarding the outsourcing of aircraft maintenance to foreign repair facilities, which Transport Workers Union president John Samuelsen said had “created a second tier of safety requirements.”

“There are countries in the EU that have extremely high standards and a safety culture that parallels ours, but certainly there are countries that US flag carriers are sending work to that don’t have that safety culture and don’t view safety as the paramount reason for the maintenance,” Samuelsen said.

Samuelsen was asked his opinion on the next steps the committee should take to bring FAA into compliance with previous Congressional directives to address safety risks of foreign repair stations.

“Because the FAA has ignored the wishes of Congress, there needs to be a moratorium on any more certification of foreign stations until this situation is under control,” he responded. “The idea that this outsourcing is somehow beneficial to the safety of American air travelers is ludicrous. It’s objectively less safe, and yet the airlines keep increasing the amount of work they do overseas and there’s only one answer for that—it’s profit.”

