Malaysia’s aviation authorities are preparing to take steps needed to convince the US FAA to restore Malaysia’s aviation safety rating. The FAA downgraded the safety rating of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to Category 2 on Nov. 11, after determining CAAM did not meet ICAO safety standards. The FAA conducted an audit in Malaysia in April. The downgrade means airlines from Malaysia cannot establish new service or codeshares to the US, although current services ...