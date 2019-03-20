The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) is concerned most flight decks lack tools allowing pilots to be aware of the trim’s position, according to a position paper published March 7. The analysis and recommendations may be taken even more seriously now, as the early findings in the investigation on the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 suggest a system on the Boeing 737 MAX erroneously trimmed the aircraft down, unbeknown to the ...