An Iran Air Fokker F100 had to make a wheels-up landing in the Iranian capital, Tehran, after a reported hydraulic failure led to the main undercarriage legs failing to deploy.

None of the 24 passengers on board were injured in the event, according to local reports. There was no news regarding the aircraft’s crew.

The aircraft, whose registration was given by the Aviation Herald website as EP-IDG, a 28-year-old airframe, was reported as performing domestic flight IR 215 from Qeshm Island to Tehran Mehrabad, the Iranian capital’s second airport, when both main gear struts failed to extend.

The aircraft landed on its nose wheel and the underside of the fuselage around 21:00 local on March 19.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed the aircraft apparently sliding along the runway with flashes and sparks coming from underneath its rear fuselage. Further tweets showed passengers apparently disembarking down the front passenger door’s airstairs and moving away across the runway as emergency services attended.

According to local media reports and tweets, the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

