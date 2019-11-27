FAA will take over issuing airworthiness and export certificates for the hundreds of undelivered Boeing 737 MAXs once the agency permits the aircraft’s return to service. The move aligns with the agency’s stated pause on delegating any 737 re-approval work. “The large number of new 737 MAX airplanes currently in storage presents a number of challenges for airworthiness certification, production, and delivery, which significantly exceeded any that the Boeing system has ...