Senior officials from the FAA defended the US agency’s certification of the Boeing 737 MAX as “fundamentally sound” during a US Senate Appropriations Committee hearing July 31. “We do not, and never have, allowed self-certification, whether it’s Boeing or any other product,” FAA acting deputy administrator Carl Burleson said. “The MAX took five years to certify. We were there in the beginning phases of that process, deciding what was more routine, ...