The FAA’s recent downgrade of Malaysian aviation authorities’ air safety rating has disrupted the codesharing relationship between oneworld alliance partners American Airlines and Malaysia Airlines.

American can no longer put its code on Malaysia Airlines flights, but the Malaysian flag carrier can continue to codeshare on American flights. This follows FAA’s Nov. 11 decision to downgrade the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to Category 2 under the agency’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program.

Under the IASA program, FAA assesses whether regulators’ oversight of their air carriers complies with ICAO safety standards. Carriers from a Category 2 nation cannot start or increase services to the US with their own aircraft, although they can maintain existing services. Restrictions on codesharing also apply.

Currently, the only Malaysian airline flying to the US is AirAsia X, which operates from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu via Osaka, Japan.

American Airlines stopped offering codeshares on Malaysia Airlines effective Nov. 11, as required by law, and rebooked passengers where necessary, the carrier said.

Foreign codeshare arrangements on US carriers from Category 2 countries can continue, “whereas the US code on the foreign airline ends,” an FAA spokesman told ATW. “One needs to look at [this] from a level of safety point of view. The foreign airlines’ code on the US carrier maintains a level of safety for their passengers, whereas a US code on a foreign airline in this case is unknown because of the civil aviation authority’s noncompliance with international standards outlined by [ICAO].”

Malaysia Airlines’ codeshare agreement with American “is still in place, but as a unilateral agreement for now,” a Malaysia spokeswoman said. Despite the changes, “Malaysia Airlines passengers can still continue to book and fly to the US on codeshare flights operated by American Airlines, without any disruption,” she said.

In a 2013 Federal Register notice, FAA stressed that the IASA assessment “focuses on the ability of the host country’s aeronautical authorities to oversee the operational safety of its airlines. … It does not assess the safety compliance of any particular air carrier, nor does it address aviation security, airports, or air traffic management.”

Further, the policy statement noted that “although the FAA assessment team typically visits one or more air carriers during its mission, it does so only to verify the relationship between the carrier and the country’s aviation safety officials, not to assess the carrier itself.”

The 2013 policy statement includes a change whereby a country is removed from the IASA list if its airlines no longer serve the US or codeshare with US carriers, and the country’s civil aviation authority has “ceased interacting with the FAA for an extended period of time.”

There are five other FAA Category 2 countries: Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ghana and Thailand.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com

