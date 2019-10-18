FAA administrator Steve Dickson is seeking answers from Boeing related to an instant message exchange between two Boeing employees that suggests the company may have misled regulators about the safety of the 737 MAX’s flight-control system. Late Oct. 17, Boeing alerted the US Department of Transportation (DOT) about the existence of an instant message chain discussing the certification of the maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS), the flight-control system implicated ...
