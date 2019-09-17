Transport Canada (TC) and the country’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) remain at odds over whether a flight crew procedure change would reduce runway incursion risks on a particularly tricky area at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). The issue is a January 2019 TSB recommendation to change airline procedures during closely spaced parallel runway operations so that crews conduct post-landing checks after clearing both active runways. Common practice has the checks done ...
