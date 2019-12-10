Proposed updates to the Boeing 737 MAX master minimum equipment list (MMEL) reflect the increased redundancy that Boeing is adding to the model as part of mandatory flight control system logic updates and extends several of the changes to earlier 737 versions. The FAA on Dec. 6 released proposed updates to both the 737 MAX MMEL and a separate list that covers all previous versions. The revised MAX MMEL includes seven changes related to updates Boeing is making to the model’s flight ...