Boeing is implementing several recommendations made by its board of directors aimed at elevating the company’s safety focus, led by the creation of a new Product and Services Safety (PSS) unit, CEO Dennis Muilenburg announced Sept. 30. PSS will be led by VP Beth Pasztor, a 34-year Boeing veteran who most recently served as VP-safety, security & compliance for the company’s Commercial Airplanes unit. The new organization will review “all aspects of product safety, ...
