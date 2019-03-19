Air Canada has pulled the Boeing 737 MAX from its schedule until at least July 1, and has reshuffled its schedule and aircraft assignments to accommodate the capacity reductions. “Because the timeline for the return to service of the 737 MAX is unknown, for planning purposes and to provide customers certainty for booking and travel, Air Canada intends to remove 737 MAX flying from its schedule until at least July 1, 2019,” the airline said. Its 24 MAX 8s accounted for about 75 ...