Three US drone manufacturers are mounting a buy-American campaign, arguing that widespread use of small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) made in China is suppressing the domestic industry and helping to develop Chinese military capabilities.

The companies—Skydio, of Redwood City, California; Impossible Aerospace, of Santa Clara, California; and Teal Drones, of Murray, Utah—have established the American Drone Alliance, which is committed to increasing the domestic manufacture of small drones.

“We very strongly feel that drone technology is both an important future industry and part of the next revolution in robotics. As it stands today, the United States is embarrassingly behind its competition,” Impossible Aerospace CEO Spencer Gore told ATW.

“The problem that we find ourselves in today is that, because a lot of American drone manufacturers were wiped out during a pricing war in 2015 that Chinese companies won, the United States is left in a situation where American taxpayer dollars are being spent to subsidize and develop essentially Chinese military capabilities.”

Gore gave the example the Short Range Reconnaissance Program, a US Army and Defense Innovation Unit program to work with industry to develop a soldier-portable vertical takeoff and landing drone. A domestic market that favors drones from China “creates dependency where the Department of Defense is having to spend to develop capabilities that are basically the same as Chinese-made toys,” Gore said.

Impossible Aerospace manufactures the US-1, a 17-lb. quadcopter that contains a 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, giving it a flight endurance of 78 minutes a single battery charge. The aircraft is fitted with a FLIR Duo Pro R camera for day and night imaging.

Among US-1 customers are the San Pablo Police Department in California; gas-leak detection specialist SeekOps, of Austin, Texas, which has integrated its proprietary gas sensor on the drone; and UAV operator Attollo, which is using it for fire and natural resource management at the Marine Corps’ Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

“We’re basically trying to be the aviation unit for the 99.9% of police and fire departments that can’t afford helicopters,” Gore said.

But many federal, state and local agencies, including the Department of the Interior, use models supplied by Shenzhen, China-based DJI, the world’s leading small drone manufacturer. Gore contends American companies are being shut out of this market.

“I’ve seen 20 requests for proposals come across my desk just this month that have come from state, federal and local government entities asking for bids on a DJI product, with no substitutions allowed,” he said. “They’re using a competitive bid process, but the specifications are so narrowly written they are only satisfied [by a] DJI product.”

As a first move, the American Drone Alliance is endorsing legislation introduced Sept. 18 in the US Senate that would prohibit federal funds from being spent to acquire commercial off-the-shelf drones manufactured by a “covered foreign entity” as determined by the secretary of Commerce, and from China specifically.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) is the chief sponsor of the bipartisan American Security Drone Act of 2019, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut). Companion legislation is expected to be introduced in the US House.

Similar language that would prohibit the use or procurement of foreign-made drones is contained in House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which is in conference committee to reconcile the two versions.

Scott’s legislation “is only a start,” Gore said. “We think that there is a long way to go to restore domestic capabilities.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com