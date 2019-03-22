The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has embarked on a regulatory reform effort that it says will save billions of dollars and relieve the air transport industry of rules that cost more to implement than the revenue they generate, but do not enhance safety. In Europe, meanwhile, a more hardline approach is being taken, with some of the stiffest protections for passengers that airlines are challenging in courts. US DOT deputy secretary Jeffrey Rosen says the department produced more ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US and Europe take different tacks on regulatory interference" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.