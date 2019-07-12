A high-level task force is calling on North American regulatory authorities to expedite rules requiring that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) be able to provide identification information to others on the ground.

The Remote ID requirement is a “critical component” of efforts to detect and identify drones near airports, the task force said in a July 12 interim report. Without such a requirement, FAA and Transport Canada “are unable to accomplish other regulatory advancements,” such as allowing drone flights over people and beyond visual line of sight of their operators.

In advance of regulations, the Blue Ribbon Task Force on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Mitigation at Airports said US and Canadian authorities should “find ways to incentivize voluntary compliance” with existing methods of remote identification, such as issuing waivers for complying operators.

The task force is a joint effort of Airports Council International-North America and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International. Formed in the aftermath of rogue drone incidents at several airports, including London Gatwick Airport (LGW) in December 2018, the group is charged with making recommendations on counter-UAV technologies, airport protocols for dealing with drone incursions, and policies governing drone use and mitigation around airports.

Deborah Flint, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, and former FAA administrator Michael Huerta serve as co-chairs of the group of senior airport, air traffic control and security executives.

Among other recommendations in the interim report, the task force said airports, local law enforcement departments and federal agencies should develop “airport community communications plans” to notify concerned parties of authorized drone flights in the vicinity of airports. The group noted that the US Transportation Security Administration and Transport Canada’s Task Force for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems are developing drone incursion response plans for local- and national-level guidance.

Preparing for a variety of drone incursion scenarios “should be part of the regular disaster response planning and training airports undertake,” the task force said.

The task force also calls on airports and FAA to collaborate on developing an “interim standard” for Airport Improvement Program grant eligibility “for the leasing/purchasing, deployment, staffing and maintenance” of drone detection, tracking and identification equipment.

The report contains a “lessons learned” explanation of the rogue drone incident at Gatwick that was disputed by one drone manufacturer.

According to the task force, repeated drone incursions shut down the airport south of London for 27 hours on Dec. 19-20, resulting in 160,000 passengers missing flights and a total economic loss estimated in the tens of millions of British pounds.

“In what officials believe was a deliberate attack on LGW, a UAS operator (or operators) was alleged to launch a UAS intermittently from multiple sites around the airport to fly and hover on or near airport property for more than 24 hours. The timing of the repeated launches is believed to have been a deliberate effort to prevent the airport from reopening after its initial closure,” the report states.

“The radio frequency (RF) signal from the UAS was not transmitting, meaning the UAS and its operator’s identity and location were obscured from RF detection,” the report adds. “The UAS’s lights were on at night, however, to ensure it would be visible by sight, resulting in the airport remaining closed.”

In a blog post responding to the task force report, China-based drone-maker DJI said that six months after the incident at LGW, “there is still no publicly available, independent proof that a rogue drone ever flew over the airport. … It may never be known whether the Gatwick incident was a deliberate attempt to use drones to interfere with aviation, or a textbook case of mass hysteria.”

But the incident did reveal “how unprepared many airports are” to respond to drone incursions and DJI praised the task force’s work. The company has introduced an AeroScope system that detects and identifies its own models to a range of 50 km (31 mi.).

The task force plans to issue a comprehensive report later this year.

“This interim report represents a significant step toward ensuring airports, the UAS industry and government are on the same page and working toward solutions for UAS in and around airports,” Flint said. “Much more work needs to be done, but we are now moving in the right direction.”

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com