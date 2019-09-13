Virgin Australia Boeing 777-300ER
Virgin Australia and Virgin Atlantic have been granted draft approval for their proposed partnership in the Australia-UK market. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued its draft approval Sept. 13. Another round of submissions is due Oct. 4 and a final decision is scheduled for November. The ACCC had already granted interim approval July 4 while it considered the application in more detail. Virgin Australia and Virgin Atlantic want to partner on flights that meet ...
