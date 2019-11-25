Proposed Spaceport Camden in Georgia.
House lawmakers are calling on the FAA to take stronger measures to minimize disruptions to airline operations caused by rocket launches as the agency develops regulations to simplify requirements for commercial space operators. In a Nov. 22 letter to FAA administrator Stephen Dickson, the bipartisan leadership of the House Transportation Committee weighed in as the agency develops the Streamlined Launch and Reentry Licensing Requirements. FAA is reviewing responses to a notice of proposed ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Lawmakers: FAA must act to limit airline disruptions from space launches" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.