FAA is targeting late May or early June for approving Boeing’s proposed changes to the 737 MAX and issuing an airworthiness directive that would mandate the upgrades and clear the way for US MAX operations to resume, the agency told airline representatives April 12. The details were part of a three-hour meeting between FAA and representatives from the three US MAX operators—American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines—as well as three unions that represent the ...
