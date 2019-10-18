The National Security Council (NSC) will soon release a strategy for preventing drone disruptions at major US metropolitan airports, according to the FAA.

The concept of operations (conops) for deploying counter-drone technology will be applied at the FAA’s Core 30 airports—those which serve major metropolitan areas with the highest volume of air traffic. It will be a tactical response plan “with a unified concept that involves all of the relevant stakeholders in the airport environment,” FAA Deputy Associate Administrator Angela Stubblefield told the agency’s Drone Advisory Committee on Oct. 17.

“That conops is in the final steps of approval” by the NSC—the White House council of national security advisors and cabinet secretaries—she said, adding: “All of the departments and agencies have weighed in.”

Airports currently do not have legal authority to station systems that detect, track and disrupt or destroy unauthorized drones flying within their vicinity. The conops awaiting NSC approval draws on the experience of federal agencies that do have authority and have already deployed counter-drone systems to protect their facilities.

The US Congress has granted counter-drone authority to the US Defense, Energy, Homeland Security and Justice departments.

The conops aims to prevent “a Gatwick scenario” by quickly deploying counter-drone systems to airports based on existing authorities and technology, Stubblefield said. Reports of rogue drones forced London’s Gatwick Airport to close repeatedly on Dec. 19-21, 2018, resulting in hundreds of canceled flights.

“We wanted to focus first on those airports that, if disrupted, would have the biggest impact across the system,” Stubblefield said. “Even though this particular activity is focused on Core 30, the work that will come out of it will absolutely be useful to any airport.”

Inset photo: FAA

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com