FAA does not want to be the first regulator to lift its Boeing 737 MAX operations ban and is working with other agencies to find consensus on joint approval of the model’s return to service, but the agency is prepared to act alone if the authorities cannot agree, sources with knowledge of the agency’s thinking tell ATW. “The world thinks FAA is in Boeing’s pocket,” said one source, who requested anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity. ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"FAA prefers global consensus on lifting 737 MAX grounding" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.