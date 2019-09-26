FAA expects to reach a decision on minimum dimensions for seat length, width and pitch by the end of the year, following live evacuation drills in November, deputy administrator Dan Elwell said.

“We’re lined up to do evacuation testing in November with 720 people from a variety of demographic backgrounds that will collect over 3,000 data points to inform our rulemaking,” Elwell said Sept. 26 at a US House aviation subcommittee hearing on implementation of last year’s FAA Reauthorization Act.

“Americans are getting bigger and so seat size is important, but it has to be looked at in the context of safety, and that requires testing,” Elwell said, adding that recent evacuations show that “survivability today is much better than it used to be.”

“During our evacuation tests, we try to simulate the worst-case scenario. ... We block half the exits off and don’t tell participants or attendants which exits are blocked. We include children sitting in parents’ laps, animals, darkened cabins,” Elwell said. “We’re going to get you an answer on seat pitch as it pertains to safety and evacuation.”

Transportation Committee chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) expressed frustration with FAA’s delays in issuing a final rule guaranteeing flight attendants a minimum of 10 hours of rest between shifts. DeFazio said he thought the mandate was “very definitive and clear and it would not be necessary to go through a lengthy rulemaking process to implement.”

FAA is currently soliciting fatigue-risk management plans from the 48 US carriers with flight attendants, of which the committee has so far received 28 and approved 10, Elwell said in response. FAA published its advanced notice of proposed rulemaking seeking additional input on Sept. 25, which “should accelerate the eventual passage of the rule because the writing of the notice of proposed rulemaking will be informed by those initial comments we receive,” he said.

And on remote identification of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, the deputy administrator said FAA had been “very close to finalizing” a rule last summer, but had to start again from scratch after Congress eliminated the model aircraft carve-out in Sec. 336 of the FAA Reauthorization Act. The rule is currently being reviewed by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, he said, adding that FAA has been assured the review will be expedited.

“Remote ID is the foundational rule upon which everything else we do with UAS is going to flow. We had a lot of technical issues with it at the beginning, a lot of which was interagency stuff, frankly, dealing with law enforcement and issues related to Title 18,” he said. “Nevertheless, the rule is moving ahead and we remain committed to getting done.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com