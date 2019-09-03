European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) executive director Patrick Ky said there is “still a lot of work to be performed” before it will allow the Boeing 737 MAX to return to service. Europe’s aviation safety authority has criticized the way FAA has allowed Boeing to “auto-certify” the key systems. Ky told the European Parliament’s transport committee Sept. 3 that EASA will recertify parts of the MAX’s flight control systems, which had previously ...