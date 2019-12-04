Hawaiian Airlines A321neo
Hawaii’s four-member US congressional delegation has called on the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to grant antitrust immunity (ATI) to the proposed joint venture between Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL). DOT tentatively approved the joint venture Oct. 3, but declined to grant antitrust immunity, arguing the arrangement would not offer consumers benefits beyond those produced through ordinary commercial cooperation without ATI. In response, Hawaiian and JAL submitted ...
