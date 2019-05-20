The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has reconstituted the FAA’s drone advisory committee (DAC) and scheduled a June 6 meeting of the high-level advisory group. The department named Michael Chasen as DAC chairman. Chasen is CEO of drone application platform development company PrecisionHawk, of Raleigh, North Carolina. FAA acting administrator Dan Elwell serves as the designated federal officer. Chasen succeeds former Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich, who had led the DAC since ...
