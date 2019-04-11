US Department of Transportation (DOT) secretary Elaine Chao defended the FAA’s practice of delegating certain safety and certification activities to manufacturers in the wake of the March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, telling lawmakers the program is “not a self-certification process.”

Her remarks came during a hearing of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD), held to review the DOT’s FY2020 budget request. The FAA’s Organization Delegation Authorization (ODA) program for delegating certification authority has come under scrutiny in Congress following two deadly crashes of Boeing 737-800 MAX 8 aircraft within five months.

THUD chairman David Price (D-North Carolina) asked Chao whether the process for receiving an amended type certification, as opposed to a new type certification, was appropriate for the MAX 8, given the numerous iterations the Boeing 737 has undergone since its inception several decades ago. “Shouldn’t the FAA have looked at this certification anew?” Price asked.

Chao, while not directly answering the question, said the ODA program “has been part of the FAA since it was formed and allows FAA to focus on critical safety issues ... The FAA sets all the standards the manufacturers must meet; the ODAs are audited on an annual basis; and the FAA is involved in new, novel and high-risk design features.”

The entire MAX fleet was grounded worldwide in March after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines’ flight ET302 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. All 157 people were onboard. It followed the crash of Lion Air JT610, also a MAX, Oct. 29, 2018, killing 189.

Ongoing crash investigations have indicated the MAX’s maneuvering characteristics augmentation system (MCAS) anti-stall software is a common link and Boeing is working on a fix that will need to be tested and certified before the MAX can re-enter service.

The secretary also defended the agency’s decision-making process in the days following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, telling lawmakers the agency initially did not see enough data to justify immediately grounding the aircraft.

“The FAA is a very data-driven organization, and they saw no data until the morning of Wednesday, March 13, at which time they received—at almost the same time as the Canadian government—new information from satellite tracking of the first minutes of the crash,” Chao said.

“If we cannot specify how these planes were grounde and what were the reasons, then what would be our reason for ungrounding them? So, again, the FAA was careful and fact-based in drawing up its decision to take a very serious step.”

Chao also detailed two key actions she took in the aftermath of the March 10 accident; requesting the DOT inspector general launch a probe into the certification of the MAX 8; and forming a special committee of experts to review the FAA’s procedures for certifying new aircraft.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com