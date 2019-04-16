FAA’s regulation governing commercial drone operators does not require enough aeronautical experience, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) says in comments on a rule change that would allow drone flights over people. Public comments were due April 15 to a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) that FAA released in February, containing amendments to its Part 107 regulation that would allow drone flights over people and at night—operations the agency now prohibits except by ...