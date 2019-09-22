UK leisure travel specialist Thomas Cook Group has ceased trading and all flights have been canceled, the UK CAA has announced.

The statement was issued in the early hours, UK time, Sept. 23.

The company was in last-ditch talks with potential investors earlier this week to try and stave off a financial collapse.

CAA said all Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, had been cancelled and there were more than 150,000 customers stranded abroad, almost twice the number that were repatriated following the failure of UK leisure carrier Monarch.

“The government has asked the UK Civil Aviation Authority to launch a repatriation program over the next two weeks,” CAA said. “Due to the unprecedented number of UK customers currently overseas who are affected by the situation, the Civil Aviation Authority has secured a fleet of aircraft from around the world to bring passengers back to the UK with return flights.”