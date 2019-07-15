Wizz Air UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air, will launch daily Airbus A321 flights from London Luton to Moscow Vnukovo and St. Petersburg Pulkovo airports from Oct. 1, becoming the second UK-designated carrier on the routes.

“We will be the only UK carrier flying to St. Petersburg and on both new routes,” Wizz Air UK managing director Owain Jones said.

British Airways, which was first designated to fly from London Heathrow to Moscow Sheremetyevo and St. Petersburg, will cease the St. Petersburg route from this fall.

With two new destinations in Russia, “Wizz Air now offers 100 low-fare routes to 28 countries from 10 UK airports,” the airline said in a statement.

Wizz Air currently operates flights to Russia, Moscow and St. Petersburg from Budapest only. It will add Kazan to its Hungarian capital network from Oct. 30.

The bilateral agreement between Russia and the UK allows each side to designate two carriers to operate flights, connecting London with Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Aeroflot Airline and British Airways were the first designated carriers. Russian authorities had also selected Transaero for the route, but it went bankrupt in 2015.

In 2012, the UK Civil Aviation Authority chose easyJet over Virgin Atlantic for the Moscow service and launched flights March 18, 2013. EasyJet also started flights to Moscow from Manchester, but ceased service to Russia in March 2016 because of reduced demand.

Apart from British Airways, Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines flies from St. Petersburg to London. Another Aeroflot subsidiary, LCC Pobeda Airlines, which had tried to operate St. Petersburg-London flights, ended all international service from Pulkovo over a dispute with border control service.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com