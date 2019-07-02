The governments of Singapore and Maldives signed an Open Skies agreement July 1 to expand connectivity between two countries.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of a state visit by Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to Singapore, enables airlines from Singapore and Maldives to operate as many passenger flights or cargo services between both countries, and—using fifth freedom rights—to a third country.

Currently, only airlines in the Singapore (SIA) Group fly 20X-weekly service, about 4,000 seats, to the Maldives' capital of Malé. However, the group’s LCC Scoot announced in April that it will suspend services to the city because of weak demand and an aircraft shortage as a result of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounding.

Maldivian, the island’s national carrier, has a single Airbus A321 and A320, but currently has no scheduled connections to Southeast Asia.

