Pakistan has lifted the restrictions that were imposed on much of its airspace for nearly five months, a welcome relief to airlines that have been forced to reroute overflights as a result of the closures. On July 16, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) stating, “With immediate effect, Pakistan airspace is open for all types of civil traffic on published [air traffic service] routes.” The move came as a surprise as the CAA earlier ...