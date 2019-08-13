A federal judge in Northern Texas on Aug. 12 ordered unionized mechanics at American Airlines (AA) to end a work slowdown that contributed to a spike in delays and cancellations over the first half of 2019. The permanent injunction comes after a preliminary order in June found the mechanics—represented by the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM)—had engaged in a concerted work slowdown to gain ...