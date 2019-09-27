Icelandair has renewed a collective bargaining agreement with the Icelandic Airline Pilots Association (FIA) through September 2020.

The agreement is identical to the current agreement with the exception that salary increases that were to become effective Oct. 1, 2019, will go into effect April 1, 2020. There will be no further salary increases during the term of the agreement.

FIA will present the agreement to its members for a vote.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at