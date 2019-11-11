Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. has settled a lawsuit with the Teamsters union representing its pilots over changes to the carrier’s crew-scheduling system. The settlement came after a federal judge in Las Vegas issued a ruling Nov. 8 blocking the Teamsters Local 1224 from engaging in any strikes, sickouts or work slowdowns related to the dispute over the company’s new preferential bidding system (PBS) for awarding Allegiant Air pilots their monthly flying schedules. An ...