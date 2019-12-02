The European Union (EU) failed to prove it fixed illegal subsidies of Airbus A380 and A350 XWB production, the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced Dec. 2, dispelling the assertion that the A380’s eventual wind-down settles that part of the long-running large aircraft dispute with the US and Boeing. “In our view, those effects will persist while Airbus continues to produce and deliver the A380,” a WTO panel said in a 138-page ruling. The EU also failed to demonstrate ...