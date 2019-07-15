South African Airways A320
IATA has called on the South African government to make policy changes, or face missing out on potentially doubling its aviation industry by 2047. In a report released July 11, IATA said South Africa has the opportunity for “significant expansion” over the next 20 years, but turning this potential into reality will require “key policy reforms.” Specifically, IATA said South Africa needs to address its “harmful” immigration policies, reduce taxes and ...
