The operator of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) received an extension of an injunction against protesters as anti-government activists vowed to “stress test” transportation links to the airport.

In online posts, demonstrators said they plan to disrupt rail, bus and other transportation services to the airport on Aug. 24.

Hong Kong Airport Authority (AA) warned that any attempt to disrupt airport operations could result in prosecution.

“The AA has obtained a High Court order for the continuation of the interim injunction to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of HKIA,” an AA spokesperson told ATW. “Blocking roads connecting to the airport might also be regarded as willfully obstructing or interfering with the proper use of the airport. Any person who neglects to abide by or neglects to follow the interim injunction order may be prosecuted for contempt of court and is liable to imprisonment or a fine.”

Following the Aug. 12-13 demonstrations at HKIA that resulted in a suspension of flight operations, AA obtained an injunction preventing protestors from entering departure terminals and restricting peaceful demonstrating to two designated areas in the arrival hall.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Sy, the head of Cathay Dragon’s Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association, was fired without explanation after airline managers saw her Facebook posts, Sy said at a press conference. The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions called for Cathay Dragon parent Cathay Pacific Airways to end “all forms of white terror.” The airline agreed to Chinese requirements to suspend employees who support the protests, and flight attendants were recently told to have their mobile phones reviewed by Chinese officials on flights to the mainland.

In its fiscal 2019 full-year report, Qantas said it will downguage its Airbus A330-300 Honk Kong service to an A330-200 because bookings are expected to decline by 10%.

