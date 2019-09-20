Germany’s coalition government has agreed to double the country’s short-haul aviation tax and impose a minimum fare rule in 2020.

After marathon negotiations, the government, which consists of three parties, decided to double the current €7.38 ($8.17) tax per passenger departing from German airports, effective Jan. 1, 2020. The additional revenue is to be used to finance a reduction of the value added tax (VAT) on train tickets from the current 19% to 7%. The moves come as the country struggles to achieve its 2030 emissions reduction targets.

Germany’s aviation tax—with separate rates for short-, medium- and long-haul flights—currently costs the industry €1.2 billion annually. Industry sources say the new increase will cost it another €600 million. Lufthansa expects additional costs of €250 million. There appear to be no plans to increase the medium- and long-haul tax rates.

The government also decided to impose a minimum fare applicable to all flights departing Germany. Fares can no longer be less than the sum of taxes, fees and other charges.

The industry reacted to the moves with strong criticism.

“No country needs a hodgepodge of subsidies, taxes and budget shifts, but an integrated European set of rules,” Ralph Beisel, head of German airport association ADV, said. “The misappropriation of funds generated by the aviation tax, specifically to reduce VAT for train tickets, has to end.”

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com