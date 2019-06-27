Steve Dickson, the nominee to be the next permanent administrator of the FAA, is defending his decision not to disclose to federal lawmakers a lawsuit alleging whistleblower retaliation that he was deposed in during his tenure as Delta Air Lines SVP-flight operations.

In written responses to questions from members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which were reviewed by ATW, the former Delta executive indicated that he interpreted the “Legal Matters” section of the Committee’s questionnaire, as well as his pre-hearing interview with committee members, to pertain strictly to his personal conduct and behavior in general as an airline executive, as well as any instances in which he was named as a party to a proceeding. Dickson was not named as a defendant in the whistleblower lawsuit.

“While preparing my questionnaire submission and for the confirmation hearing, I consulted extensively with experienced professional DOT and White House staff ... Everyone involved knew of the broad scope of my previous responsibilities and the fact that over a period of my 12-year tenure there would have been numerous legal and administrative proceedings of one form or another that the company was involved in,” Dickson wrote.

He said he reviewed the submissions of other nominees on the Committee’s website and determined that “similarly situated nominees ... did not list the proceedings individually unless they had been a named party or acted as the decisionmaker in the matter at hand.”

The lawsuit in question was filed in June 2016 by a current pilot who alleged the Atlanta-based carrier retaliated against her after she submitted a report detailing federal aviation safety violations at a January 2016 meeting where Dickson was present. Delta scheduled a psychiatric exam for the pilot after a human resources official became concerned about her mental health, according to the complaint. A doctor selected by the company diagnosed her with bipolar disorder, effectively barring her from flying, although a panel of Mayo Clinic physicians unanimously determined in February 2017 that the pilot does not have bipolar disorder or any other personality disorder.

Dickson told lawmakers in his written responses that he still believes the decision to refer the pilot for a psychiatric evaluation was a “sound course of action ... based on the information available at the time,” adding that the referral was made based on statements the pilot made to company officials and “behavior she exhibited, which raised legitimate questions about her fitness to fly.”

The FAA nominee said that data provided by the airline show there were at least 24 System Board of Adjustment cases—grievance arbitration tribunals set up under federal law by air carriers and unions that represent their workers—during his 12-year tenure as SVP-flight operations, as well as roughly 200 disciplinary proceedings affecting 0.15% of pilots. He said the psychiatric review process the plaintiff underwent was “non-punitive and non-disciplinary” by design.

A staffer for Commerce Committee chairman Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) said the committee plans to resume the nomination process soon, but declined to offer any kind of official timeline.

Some Democratic members have expressed serious reservations about proceeding with the nomination in light of the revelation of the whistleblower lawsuit. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), one of the senior Democratic members on the Committee, said in an emailed statement that, “At best, his omission calls into serious question his judgment and commitment to transparency. This ongoing litigation and Dickson’s evasiveness make me unsure he is the person to increase safety oversight and right the ship at the FAA.”

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com