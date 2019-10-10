Sustainable energy company Velocys said it will be able to produce “negative-emissions” fuels, after striking a deal to capture and store the carbon dioxide that will be generated by the biomass-to-fuel plant it is planning to build in Mississippi. Under an agreement signed by Velocys, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) will capture the CO2 from the Bayous Fuels facility in Mississippi and store it underground in a geologic formation. The same process could be used at the municipal ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Velocys to produce negative-emissions fuels with carbon capture" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.