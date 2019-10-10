Sustainable energy company Velocys said it will be able to produce “negative-emissions” fuels, after striking a deal to capture and store the carbon dioxide that will be generated by the biomass-to-fuel plant it is planning to build in Mississippi. Under an agreement signed by Velocys, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) will capture the CO2 from the Bayous Fuels facility in Mississippi and store it underground in a geologic formation. The same process could be used at the municipal ...