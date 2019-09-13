Frontier Airlines was the most fuel-efficient US carrier in 2017-2018, boosted by large investments in Airbus A320neo aircraft, according to a study released Sept. 12 by the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT). Denver-based ultra-LCC Frontier began receiving new A320neo aircraft with more efficient LEAP-1A engines and wingtip devices in October 2016. The ULCC had 43 A320neo aircraft in service as of July 2019—more than any other US carrier—with an additional ...