SAS Airbus A320neo
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is working to reduce its negative carbon footprint with more fuel-efficient aircraft, president & CEO Rickard Gustafson said as the company delivered what he called “disappointing” third-quarter results. “With new aircraft from Airbus, our emissions will be reduced up to 18% on short-haul and up to 30% on long-haul flights,” he said. SAS is keenly aware of the Swedish flygskam, or flight shame movement that encourages people to stop ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SAS CEO: Key to zero emissions goal is to offer more sustainable options " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.