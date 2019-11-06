Rolls-Royce will lead development of a hybrid-electric flight demonstrator with funding from the German state of Brandenburg. The distributed-propulsion testbed will be based on the i-5 aircraft designed by APUS, an aviation engineering company based in Strausberg. The three-year project will demonstrate hybrid-electric technology, based on Rolls’ M250 turboshaft engine, that could be used across a range of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, general aviation ...
