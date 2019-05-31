Sustainable fuel specialist SkyNRG will set up a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant in northeast Netherlands, supported by Dutch carrier KLM, which has committed to purchase 750,000 tonnes of the fuel over a 10-year period.

SkyNRG said the DSL-01 plant, which will be located near the Dutch city of Delfzijl, will be the first aviation-specific sustainable fuel production facility in Europe.

“From 2022, the plant will produce 100,000 tonnes [of SAF] a year, of which KLM will purchase 75,000 tonnes. This will reduce our CO2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes a year, which is equal to the emissions released by 1,000 KLM flights between Amsterdam and Rio de Janeiro,” KLM president & CEO Pieter Elbers said.

KLM, SkyNRG and distribution specialist SHV Energy, who are all partnering on the project, say KLM is the first airline to invest in sustainable aviation fuel on this scale.

DSL-01 will produce fuel from waste and residue, such as used cooking oil, and the facility itself will be run on sustainable hydrogen from water and wind energy.

“Thanks to these choices, this sustainable aviation fuel delivers a CO2 reduction of at least 85%, compared to fossil fuel. The use of SAF will also contribute to a significant decrease in ultra-fine particles and sulphur emissions,” the partners said.

SHV Energy will invest in DSL-01 and will purchase the 15,000 tonnes of bioLPG that will be produced as a by-product each year.

“We are the first to take a step on this scale and we hope it will serve as an example to the rest of the industry in the transition towards a sustainable future for commercial aviation,” SkyNRG executive director Maarten van Dijk said.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport is also planning to invest in the project.

