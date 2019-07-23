Attention-grabbing as it might be, the flight-shame movement to persuade people to not fly is misinformed and misguided.

Airlines and the global air transport system are an incredible force for good. They connect people and businesses, deliver tons of goods and critical supplies, and—most important—stimulate and grow economies so that more people can live richer lives with greater opportunities.

More people than ever before can now afford to fly for the first time, thanks to the worldwide boom in LCCs and low fares. They can reach their destinations in a fraction of the time because they can take an aircraft rather than drive or take a bus, and they are far safer on a plane. Bus and train service in many regions, even if available, are also not zero carbon options.

Nevertheless, the flight shame movement has done some smart marketing and, in places like Sweden, pushed down demand for air travel by 5% as individuals and corporations are made to feel they are wrong to fly.

It’s time for the air transport industry to become the smart marketeers. While airlines, airports, aircraft and engine makers and air transport associations may be guilty of patting themselves on the back a little too soon for their achievements in biofuels, fuel-efficient aircraft and the CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme, they should not feel guilty about the incredible effort and investment it took to make those achievements in a relatively short time and while experiencing double-digit traffic growth in many regions.

Now, even more must be done; and it requires a global, collaborative effort. First, airlines and the associations that represent them must do a better job of explaining their current eco-, emissions-reducing and carbon-offsetting initiatives. There were good signs of this at the IATA AGM in Seoul, but the messaging must reach a far wider audience—to everyone who flies, not just those who attend aviation events—and it must be delivered in layman’s language.

Second, the fuel companies and governments must step up. Two of the biggest problems preventing wider use of biofuels and a reduction in wasted aviation fuel and emissions lie with the sustainable fuel supply chain and with inefficient use of airspace. Airlines and airports cannot solve those problems alone, but they stand ready and willing to work with fuel suppliers and governments to make the changes necessary.

Third, this industry must recognize that it must reach even higher to persuade the traveling public it is a good eco citizen. There are some stand-out airline leaders and pioneers in the eco sector, but the list is still too short. Air Canada, Air New Zealand, British Airways, JetBlue, KLM, Lufthansa, SAS, United Airlines and Qantas are on that honor roll and, far from feeling shame, they should feel proud.

Karen Walker is ATW Editor-in-Chief, karen.walker@informa.com